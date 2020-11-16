WASHINGTON, DC (CBS News) -- After a standoff with global regulators, management turmoil and a massive safety review, Boeing is set to win U.S. approval on Wednesday to resume flights of its grounded 737 MAX.
But the largest U.S. airplane maker faces headwinds from the coronavirus and new European tariffs as it scrambles to return the best-selling jet to service.
Reuters first reported on November 9, 2020 that the FAA was in the final stages of reviewing proposed MAX changes and was set to lift its grounding order as early as Wednesday.
The FAA decision comes as other global regulators also move closer to decisions on allowing the plane to resume flights.
A group of relatives of MAX crash victims and some U.S. House Democrats have urged the FAA to disclose key supporting data in its examination of the plane.
The FAA is requiring new training to deal with a key safety system called MCAS tied to the two deadly crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.
It is also requiring new safeguards to MCAS and other software changes.
