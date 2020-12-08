KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China says it's removed 104 apps it considers to be "illegal."
This is the government's wide-ranging attempt to "clean-up" online content. Most of the platforms belonged to local Chinese firms, and it was not immediately clear why Tripadvisor was caught in the fray.
Chinese regulators said the apps they removed were the first of many that would be taken down in a wide-ranging "clean-up" of online content.
The campaign is being held in accordance with several Chinese laws, and is intended to wipe out content related to illegal activity, including obscenity, pornography, prostitution, violence, fraud or gambling, according to authorities.
Chinese internet users have lived behind the so-called "Great Firewall" for years. US social media networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, have long been blocked in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.