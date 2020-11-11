SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (KCTV) -- President-Elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, isn't the only 'First Dog' making headlines this week. Sully the service dog received a special honor Tuesday in New York.
The 4-year-old yellow Labrador became known for his loyalty to former president George H.W. Bush. Now, Sully is being recognized for his service in a monumental way.
A bronze statue was unveiled on Long Island, where Sully was born and trained, before the service dog became the companion of President George H.W. Bush, and then, as the nation watched, stayed loyally by the former president's side at both his wake and funeral.
It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place just one assistance dog. America's VetDogs, the charity where Sully was trained, provides its services free of charge.
Sully the service dog now comforts servicemen and women at Walter Reed National Military Medical center, where a line of vets awaits his wagging tail each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.