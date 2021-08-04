(KCTV) -- A medRxiv study conducted with both vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients found that 91 percent of vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant showed no symptoms, while 72 percent of unvaccinated people were asymptomatic.
The study was conducted in Singapore, an ideal location to examine such cases, since those testing positive for COVID-19 there are hospitalized whether they show symptoms or not.
The study ran from April to mid-June and only included patients who had tested PCR positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19. Of the 218 COVID patients, one-third were fully vaccinated, mostly with the Pfizer vaccine.
Only 9 percent of fully vaccinated COVID patients showed symptoms. Also, only 28 percent of unvaccinated patients showed symptoms.
Less than 2 percent of fully vaccinated COVID patients reported shortness of breath, compared with 13 percent of the unvaccinated.
Like many studies of COVID-19 during the pandemic, the medRxiv study is a pre-print that has not been fully peer-reviewed and evaluated.
A writeup of the study in the American Council on Science and Health summarizes as thus:
The medRxiv study was conducted in Singapore, looking at patients who completed vaccination with an mRNA vaccine and subsequently developed a PCR-confirmed positive infection with the genomically identified Delta variant. They were compared with unvaccinated patients that were also PCR positive for the Delta variant. All patients in Singapore, symptomatic or not, are hospitalized. Those requiring supplemental oxygen were also treated with remdesivir; dexamethasone was reserved for those with progressive symptoms. Severe disease required oxygen; moderate disease only required chest X-ray evidence of a pneumonia. The study period ran from April to mid-June of this year. 32% of the 218 patients with the Delta variant had been fully vaccinated. (66% Pfizer). Only 9% of vaccinated patients were symptomatic, three-fold less (28%) than the unvaccinated. Biomarkers of severity were worse in the unvaccinated, as were the number of symptoms. Shortness of breath was seen in 13% of the unvaccinated, 1.4% in those having completed their vaccinations.
(V)iral loads dropped more quickly in vaccinated individuals. More in-depth serologic analysis of a subset of both groups demonstrated a more robust immunologic response by the vaccinated. However, as you might expect, it was more directed at the spike protein configuration of the original COVID-19.
