(CNN) - Stocks took a dive Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump said he ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the November election.
The Dow fell 1.1%, or 320 points, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.2% with less than an hour of trading left in the day.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.3%.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
