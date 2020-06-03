NEW YORK (CBS News) – The disturbing video of George Floyd is leading to many difficult conversations for families across the country, but experts say these talks are necessary and need to take place early and more often.

Aiden Osei-Acheampong is a fun loving and curious kid, but his mother Imani worries in today’s society not everyone sees the 7-year-old that way.

This week, they’ve had to discuss the video of George Floyd, and Imani has had to introduce a sad reality to her son.

“I think he's asking the question that everybody asked, and that's why, and that's what I've been having to explain to him why and why is racism is a big thing in America,” she said.

Dr. Nia Heard-Garris studies racism and its impact on children at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. She says vicarious or second-hand racism can lead to anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation.

“When the victim looks like you, you may curate a heavier burden, thinking that could be me, that could be my mom, that could be my brother,” she explained.

Heard-Garris believes families of all ethnicities should talk about race. She suggests approaching the subject from a historical view and highlighting more recent events. She stresses starting the conversation before children see images in the media.

“Because you make sense of the world for your child… in order to move us to a more anti-racist society, we've got to be willing to have these conversations,” she said.

The talks can start as early as two years old and should be age appropriate as children get older. Parents should ask kids what they’ve seen and how they’re feeling.

Parents can also reassure younger kids about what they’re doing to keep them safe. for older kids, it can be a teachable moment to discuss if they have experienced or witnessed racism.

“I think no matter what age you are, no matter what race you are, I think this hit everybody on because it's something that just can't be ignored anymore, and ignoring it and not teaching your kids about it is such a disservice to them,” Imani said, adding that she hopes having these honest conversations will lead to change.

Heard-Garris says books can also help families navigate these difficult issues, as well as websites like HealthyChildren.org and EmbraceRace.org that can help start the conversation.