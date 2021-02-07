(CNN) -- Around 157 people are missing and at least two were confirmed dead after a glacier burst, triggering flash floods in India's northern Uttarakhand state on Sunday.
The Rishiganga power project, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, was damaged by the floods. Those living alongside the Alaknanda River were urged to flee to safety, but stay calm.
The state's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said 140 people were missing at state-run power company, NTPC, while 17 were unaccounted for at the Rishiganga project
"Two bodies have already been recovered," Rawat tweeted. At least 600 military personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were helping rescue operations, he added.
Earlier on Sunday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been sent to deal with the disaster.
Local police said they rescued 16 people trapped at the nearby Tapovan Dam. "A disaster was reported at Raini village at around 10:45 am (12:15 am ET) affecting two dam sites in Chamoli," said Rawat, who urged people not to spread rumors by using old videos of flooding.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message of support in the wake of the disaster. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand," he tweeted.
"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."
