SANTA ROSA, CA (CNN) — One person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.
This does not appear to be a mass shooting incident, Gloeckner said, and police called it an "isolated shooting." Detectives are talking to the victim as the investigation continues.
Police said they are actively looking for the lone suspected shooter.
Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College are on lockdown while police investigate, Santa Rosa Police said.
Santa Rosa is located in northern California, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
