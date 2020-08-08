CAMDEN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Camden County Sheriff's Office has shared a picture of a fascinating crash that you just don't see every day.
According to them, it all happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the area of Bittersweet Circle.
Police went to the area after someone called and said there had been a crash involving three vehicles.
Also, a witness said they saw someone drive through a house.
When police arrived, they saw what you see here: a pickup truck that's on top of another vehicle and is stuck in the air, half inside a structure.
Somehow, no one was injured as a result of this.
No arrests have been made and no other details are available at this time.
