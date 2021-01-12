FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Parler is now offline after Amazon, Apple, and Google have cut ties with the alternative social media account favored by conservatives.
This comes after supporters of Trump were found to have posted nearly 100 posts inciting violence as reported by Amazon, including those supporters who were involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In response, Parler is suing Amazon for being deplatformed, claiming an antitrust violation and contract breach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.