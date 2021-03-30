YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tucson couple has been arrested and charged drug trafficking charges after a million dollars' worth of fentanyl pills was discovered in a child's car seat, deputies say.
On Sunday, March 28, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies noticed a car making an unsafe lane change and conducted a traffic stop along I-17 near Cordes Lakes in northern Arizona. Deputies say 27-year-old Roberto Guerrero was the driver of the car and 24-year-old Ana Razo-Villela was the passenger. Their three children, all under the age of 6, were also in the car.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of drugs in the car. While searching the car, deputies say they found a hidden compartment in a child car seat. Inside that compartment, they discovered 52,000 fentanyl pills, YCSO says.
“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” said Yavapai Sheriff David Rhodes. “But this is the sad reality of our world today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity, but they need to know that they can’t hide anything from us.”
“I’m grateful for the work our K-9 deputy did on this stop. His thoroughness not only saved the lives of those who suffer from drug addiction, but his actions helped rescue three very young children from this dangerous environment,” Sheriff Rhodes continued.
Both suspects are charged with transportation of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.
Their three children are now in DCS custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.