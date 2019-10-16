(Meredith) -- Three New York City police officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a man's life after he suffered a heart attack at a bowling alley.
The off-duty cops from Brooklyn's 61st Precinct were bowling at Rab's Country Lanes in Dongan Hills at around 7 p.m. Sunday when they saw a man fall to his knees a few lanes away.
One of the officers, Giovanni Cucuzza, rushed to help the 65-year-old man and realized he was going into cardiac arrest, the Staten Island Advance reported.
Cucuzza ran to retrieve the lane’s defibrillator. The other officers, Joseph Glorioso and John Desiderio, performed chest compressions and checked for vital signs. The man reportedly had no pulse.
While someone called 911, the officers ripped open the man's shirt and used the defibrillator to restore his heartbeat. Within moments, he became responsive again.
Though the off-duty officers received praise for saving the man's life, Desiderio said they don't feel like heroes.
"This is what we signed up for," he said during a press conference on Monday. "It's great just to help people. It's second nature to us where our training kicks in, and that's it. I'm a normal person, and I feel like a normal person."
EMS transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.
