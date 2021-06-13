With lawmakers' vote of 60 and 59, Naftali Bennett won a crucial vote in Israel's Knesset Sunday, ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- the country's longest-serving leader -- from office.
The vote set the stage for Bennett's swearing in as the country's first new leader in more than a decade.
This is a developing story. More to come
CNN's Amir Tal contributed to this report.
