FRANKLIN, TN (CNN) -- A suburban Nashville man's surveillance camera captured a terrifying incident Sunday.
Adam Schwegman was leaving home to pick up his daughter from a sleep over in the neighborhood when his truck started sliding down the road. It's hard to tell from the video, but that road in covered in a sheet of ice.
Schwegman says he played it cool and wasn't really scared. Instead, he was watching a parked car at the bottom of the hill and getting bummed out he was going to hit it.
Luckily, he didn't -- his truck finally stopped before making impact. Schwegman then drove slowly to pick up his daughter. He says he did learn one lesson -- on the way home, he parked at the bottom of the hill and walked up with his daughter.
Schwegman estimates he slid about 150 yards.
