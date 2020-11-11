BLAINE, WA (KCTV) -- The first "Murder Hornet" nest has been found and destroyed in the United States.
The world's largest hornets can grow up to two inches long.
Entomologists with the Washington Department of Agriculture found the nest in Blaine, Washington. The city is near the Canadian border.
The researchers said they found the nest in the nick of time.
As they cut the Asian hornets’ nest out of the tree, they found more queens as they went.
The researchers then pumped the nest full of CO2 to make it too cold for the hornets to fly inside. They used chopsticks to pick through the hornets and found 76 queens still alive inside!
If the nest had not been found and destroyed, it could have led to 200 more nests. Researchers believe there are at least three nests in Whatcom County that still need to be found.
"These are not going to hunt you down and murder you," Sven-Erik Spichiger said. "If you walk into the nest, your life is probably in danger."
It is unknown how "Murder Hornets" got to the United States from Asia.
Scientists are worried about what the hornets could do to the honeybee population. A few hornets can kill thousands of honeybees.
