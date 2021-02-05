HOUSTON (KCTV) -- A Houston furniture magnate is placing one of the largest Super Bowl bets of all time.
Jim Mcingvale is known as "Mattress Mack." Sports gambling website The Action Network says he's putting down more than $3.4 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a two-part bet with a point spread of +3.5.
The Action Network reports that's the highest Super Bowl wager this year and just shy of the highest ever. Mcingvale also bet against the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl.
