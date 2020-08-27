LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- As the Gulf Coast surveys the damage from Hurricane Laura, disaster relief organizations from across the nation are converging to help.
On Thursday, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers spoke to local volunteers who are headed south to work in potentially dangerous situations, especially during a pandemic.
Another load of supplies and a team of volunteers are headed to a potentially dangerous area hit hard by a fall storm.
Kim Carroll is the CEO of Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa0based relief organization that assists with disasters all over the world.
“Every year this time of year, our disaster response teams are ready and needed to deploy,” she said. “The thing about disaster response is that you can't plan too far ahead because the circumstances are constantly changing.”
Theirs is one of several local groups en route to Texas and Louisiana tonight, ready to help with medical supplies and hygiene kits for people hit hard by the storm.
Stan Hays runs Operation BBQ Relief, which provides meals to volunteers and disaster workers.
“The damage is bad,” he said. “We'll be setting up to feed. We've got the capacity to do 30,000 meals a day.”
On top of the normal concerns that come with disaster relief, Heart to Heart and other organizations are dealing with COVID-19 concerns and keeping people safe as they work.
“Just like everyone is reorganizing what they're doing and changing their operations, so are our disaster response teams,” Carroll said.
Heart to Heart tested every volunteer before they went down there and sent full PPE supplies. Hays' group needed more volunteers and more space than usual.
“We're going to take everyone's temperature as we're having them register as they came through,” he said.
For every organization, finding lodging will be an issue. Operation BBQ Relief just purchased a new sleeping trailer.
“Because of COVID, we can't bunk up like we're used to,” Hays said.
Despite the challenges, people want to help.
“They see our neighbors in Texas and Louisiana and we want to respond,” Carroll said.
Even in times like these, relief organizations like these are doing what they do best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.