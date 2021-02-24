KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Wednesday night, Kansas City Public Schools presented its final plan for a move from virtual to hybrid learning.
Just an hour before the online public presentation, the board voted in closed session to approve a collective bargaining agreement with the teachers’ union.
In recent weeks, parents across the metro have been pushing to get kids back into the classroom, noting that infection rates are down. At Wednesday’s KCPS Board of Education meeting, one student expressed the opposite desire. He said it’s too soon and urged patience.
“One of the largest safety concerns that students have is the inability to enforce social distancing measures,” said Jonathan Haileselassie, a Junior at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.
He noted that some students have family members at home who are immunocompromised.
Finding space to allow for distancing is why KCPS is making the move not to full-time in-person learning but to a hybrid model separating students into two groups, each going into the school buildings twice a week.
District staff examined the size of every room and set up a chart for capacity with 6 foot spacing.
“In over 95% of our classrooms we will be able to social distance and we are working on alternatives,” reported Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard.
Students are not required to attend in person. The Kansas City Virtual Academy is still an option.
Some wanted more options so that they could keep the same teachers they have now whether they stay virtual or go hybrid, but the school superintendent said that wasn’t practical. He then detailed a related piece of the bargaining agreement.
“It was going to be very difficult to require teachers to have to teach in the classroom while also working to teach to an audience at home, and that was negotiated,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. “They just didn’t want to be held to doing both of those because it’s just difficult. There are teachers who will volunteer. There are teachers who have already volunteered."
Here’s the timeline for KCPS:
- March 15th: grades K-3, along with kids who have special needs.
- March 22nd: grades 4-6, 7, 9
- April 5th: grade 8, 10-12.
Hybrid groups will be split as follows:
- Group A: Monday/Tuesday
- Group B: Thursday/Friday
- Wednesday: Virtual learning for both groups
