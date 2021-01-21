Flint Water

The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -- The proposed $641 million settlement in the Flint water cases has been approved.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy granted preliminary approval of the proposal on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The settlement was filed on behalf of thousands of children, adults, property owners, and business owners who say they were exposed to lead when the city of Flint switched its water supply in 2014.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Click here for updates on this story

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.