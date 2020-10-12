John McCain's mother, Roberta, dies at 108

(CNN) - The late Sen. John McCain's mother died on Monday at age 108, according to his widow, Cindy McCain.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain tweeted. "I couldn't have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."
Roberta McCain attended her son's funeral services in Washington after the Arizona Republican died at 81 from brain cancer in 2018.
The McCain matriarch was a frequent presence on the campaign trail when her son sought the presidency in 2008. A spirited woman, Roberta McCain regularly traveled, including a trip to Europe in her 90s.
CNN's Kevin Liptak, Veronica Stracqualursi, Dana Bash and Maeve Reston contributed to this report.
