Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on 'SNL'

(CNN) - "Saturday Night Live" has found its Joe Biden.
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL," NBC announced Wednesday.
The variety series will return just in time to mock the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3.
"SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season, its 46th on television. It'll be the first time "SNL" has aired from Studio 8H since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.