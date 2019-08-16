A member of the National Transportation Safety Board looks at the wreckage of a plane that Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots and a dog were on when it crash landed Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the crash near Bristol Motor Speedway.