US Capitol

The United States Capitol Building is seen here on September 19, 2019, in Washington, DC.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(CNN) -- While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, there are some House Democrats who aren't fully on board yet.

As the list of House Democrats who support the opening of an impeachment inquiry has climbed in recent days, these are the 37 House Democrats who have not made public statements in support of starting an impeachment inquiry or have only posited conditional support for it.

Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama

Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona

Rep. Josh Harder of California

Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado

Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut

Rep. Al Lawson of Florida

Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida

Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois

Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois

Rep. Pete Visclosky of Indiana

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota

Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada

Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico

Rep. Max Rose of New York

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York

Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York

Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma

Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon

Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania

Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania

Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas

Rep. Colin Allred of Texas

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah

Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin

This story will continue to update with additional developments.

© 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.