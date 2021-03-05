SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN) -- Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment a 67-year-old man was attacked by three people in a California laundromat.
The attack happened in San Francisco's Chinatown around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23.
The victim was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars all in a matter of about 45 seconds. Police are still searching for the suspects.
"It's horrible and so concerning," a nearby business owner told KGO-TV. "It's so hard to watch."
The San Francisco Police Officer's Association (SFPOA) said it's offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrests.
"These random acts of violence targeting our Asian community members are no accident and they must end. The SFPOA stands with our Asian community and all San Franciscans in wanting these perpetrators to be caught and held accountable," said SFPOA spokesman Tony Montoya.
Police said the attack came days after they increased patrols in San Francisco's Chinatown on the heels of a number of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown, located roughly 11 miles away.
"If anything we've increased our efforts in patrols and in the ability to respond to the community's needs," said San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca.
Rueca also encouraged residents to remain vigilant.
The San Francisco Police Department urged those who are witnesses to a crime or part of one to call 415-558-5588, which will provide Cantonese and Mandarin translation.
