GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry indicted

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has been indicted, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
The office's verified Twitter account posted on Tuesday afternoon, "Federal grand jury indictment charges U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Full announcement coming."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
