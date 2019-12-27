LAKE WORTH, FL (WPEC) -- Some of the most popular gifts under the tree for kids this year included Lego sets and Barbie dream houses.
But for one 4-year-old girl, it's all about the simple pleasures.
Paislee was elated to unwrap several bottles of yellow mustard this holiday, her reaction garnering thousands of views on social media.
And though it seems like it could've been a prank, Paislee's mother says the child's obsession with mustard is all too real.
"She puts it on crab, salad, bread, anything you can imagine a 4-year-old eating – she puts it on," Annmarie Lent said.
So what's on the menu for dinner tonight? Paislee will be enjoying pizza... with mustard, of course.
