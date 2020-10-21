(CNN) - Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced at a news conference on Wednesday night that the federal government has identified that Iran and Russia "have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections."
"There is nothing more sacred in our republic than the fundamental democratic principle of one person, one vote. It is our duty to ensure the sanctity of US elections; that includes ensuring the security of voting systems," Ratcliffe said. "The intelligence community's role is to identify threats, and to assess the intentions, capabilities and actions of foreign adversaries. Our duty also includes empowering the American people to understand information, or perhaps more accurately disinformation, that they are seeing, particularly on the internet, and make informed decisions for themselves."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
