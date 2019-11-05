WASHINGTON (CBS News) – With one year to go until the 2020 presidential election, there are still concerns about foreign interference similar to what happened in 2016.
Voters in Mississippi turned out early to cast their ballots in the state's unusually tight gubernatorial race. The governor's races in Mississippi and Kentucky have captured President Trump's attention. He's held rallies in both states ahead of election day to rally his base.
In Virginia, Democrats are just two seats away from taking control of both chambers of the state legislature, and Tuesday's vote will be watched as an indicator of Democratic enthusiasm.
While many Americans are voting Tuesday, the government's top election security official is focused on next year's 2020 presidential election, and the ongoing threat of foreign interference.
Chris Krebs runs the new US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where his teams are constantly monitoring for online threats. He says the scenario that worries him the most is a cyber-attack targeting election offices.
“The Russians will, are continuing to try to destabilize, our form of government, just our way of life, in general,” Krebs said. “What if somebody locked up a voter registration database a month in front of an election? Okay, what are our fallback positions?”
The agency is also working to make sure every electronic vote is backed up with an old-fashioned paper record.
Although foreign hackers accessed some election systems in 2016, there's no evidence that any votes were altered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.