FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono held the first news conference in six days following an assault on the U.S. Capitol that ended with deaths, thefts and damage.
Sherwin and D’Antuono announced prosecutors have filed 70 charges in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots on January 6th. That number is expected to grow into the 100s as the investigation continues.
According to the FBI and DOJ, they are focused on prosecuting the most heinous acts including any case involving weapons, any cases involving destructive devices or cases involving assault or battery against law enforcement.
“Our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors, their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges,” Sherwin said.
Sherwin says the investigation will not be solved in weeks or months. Instead it will be a long and tedious investigation as the FBI tracks travel records, movements of people, communications and money. Investigators are also analyzing more than 100,000 pieces of digital media.
“I think there's a lot of misconceptions about what happened within the Capitol, and it's going to come into laser focus I think over the next weeks and days,” Sherwin said. “I think people are going to be shocked with some of the egregious contact that happened within the Capitol.”
The FBI’s investigation into the death of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and the investigation into who placed suspected pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee are ongoing. “They were real devices. They had explosive igniters,” Sherwin said. “They had timers, we don't know, obviously exactly why they did not go off.”
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs. Anyone with information concerning these incidents, can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol or contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
To see photos of suspects the FBI is seeking information about: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-information
