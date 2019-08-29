(CBS NEWS) – A new report from AAA shows the number of people killed by drivers running red lights is on the rise.

Doug Shupe, a AAA spokesperson, says new research shows the number of deaths resulting from drivers running red lights is at a 10-year high.

"Sometimes they do it by accident, other times, you know, they purposely try to get through that red light," Shupe explained.

AAA analyzed all red-light crashes from 2017, the most recent data available, and found 939 people were killed nationwide, a 28% increase from just five years earlier.

"Drivers are distracted, they're impatient and they're reckless, and they're making the decision to run a red light instead of safely stopping," Shupe said.

AAA's research shows more than two people are killed every day in red-light-running crashes. That includes not only drivers and passengers, but pedestrians as well. In San Francisco, safety advocates are calling for changes after more than a dozen pedestrians have been killed this year.

AAA wants to see more cameras put in that photograph and send a ticket to drivers who run a red light. It's hoped that will make people think twice before breaking the law.

AAA's research also found while 85% of drivers view red-light running as dangerous, nearly one in three says they ran a red light within the past month, even when they knew they could have safely stopped.