Donald Trump Jr. reaches deal with Senate Intelligence Committee for testimony in June

(CNN) - Donald Trump, Jr. and the Senate Intelligence Committee have reached a deal for the President's eldest son to appear before the committee behind closed doors in mid-June, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
The two sides reached a deal after the committee issued a subpoena for Trump Jr. to appear before the committee.
The interview will be limited to two to four hours and limited in scope to five to six topics, the source said.
The two sides also agreed it will be the last time the President's eldest son will be asked to come before the committee in relation to its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.
The agreement came after Trump Jr. and the President's Republican allies in the Senate heavily criticized the committee's Republican chairman Sen. Richard Burr for issuing the subpoena.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
