(CNN) -- Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos Wednesday.
The give-a-way goes with the fast food restaurant's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion.
Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series hence everyone getting a taco.
But the time you have to get a free taco is limited. The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
