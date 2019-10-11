(CBS NEWS) -- Contestant Rosendo Alvarez shattered the audience attendance record for 'The Price Is Right' on Thursday.
The Los Angeles man made it to the stage on his 180th visit.
He won a new car and more than $35,000 in cash and prizes.
Alvarez first attended the show way back in 1994. His appearance coincided with a milestone for television’s longest running game show.
It’s now aired 9,000 episodes.
You can catch 'The Price Is Right' weekdays on KCTV.
