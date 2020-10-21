Solano County, CA (KOVR/CBS) -- A California police officer rescued a woman from a burning car.
Vicious flames and panicked bystanders did not prevent Davis Police Department Officer Pheng Ly from rushing in and rescuing a woman who was trapped.
"I could feel the heat of the fire on the right side of my face,” he said.
Officer Ly was closest to the scene when a call came out for a burning car in Solano County. He had no idea he’d be the trapped woman’s last hope.
"I realized that the good Samaritan's weren't going to go in because of how dangerous and volatile the situation was, and I understand that,” he recalled.
Backup didn’t make it to the scene for another three minutes.
"I told myself I was not going to fail this woman I was going to get her out of that car no matter what,” said Officer Ly.
Authorities don’t know exactly what led up to the crash but said the woman driver was arrested for DUI.
