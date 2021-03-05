(Meredith) – A Rhode Island man is shocked after he said he watched his Ring doorbell camera to find an Amazon delivery driver urinating on the groceries he had just dropped off.
In the Ring video, you can see the driver dropping off cases of seltzer water that the customer had ordered from Whole Foods through Amazon Prime.
The customer, who wants to remain anonymous, was alerted by his Ring doorbell camera when the delivery driver approached.
“I was watching, and he was acting strange. So I kept watching,” the customer told WLNE.
The video shows the delivery driver pacing back and forth a few times. Then, he realizes he is being captured on camera, so he crouches down out of view and presumably urinates on the groceries he just dropped off.
“I didn’t know what he did until I looked outside and saw the wet spot there on the ground,” the customer told WLNE. “Then I went back inside and re-watched the video. And I put the volume all the way up and I could hear it. At that point, I realized that he had urinated all over my food.”
The customer immediately called Amazon customer service, which he said was largely unhelpful. But then he called a corporate Amazon number, and a representative apologized profusely and sent a cleaning crew to the customer’s house to clean their front walkway. The representative also gave the customer a $100 Amazon credit.
The customer said he is “mind-blown” about the whole situation and is thankful for his Ring camera.
“I’m extremely happy that I had the Ring doorbell because if we didn’t then we would be drinking those seltzers right now,” he said. “It’s disgusting to think about.”
The customer also contacted local police, who have been trying to locate the driver.
