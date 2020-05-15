(CBS) - One 91-year-old is knitting for a very special cause while staying at home in Norfolk, England.
Margaret Seaman was brainstorming ways she could help the UK combat the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to knit a hospital made of yarn to raise money for the UK's National Health Service.
"I thought what can I do? I'm no good to go out to work anymore because of my age. But what can I do?" she said. "And I thought, well, I can knit, I've knitted the other things and raised money with them.”
The hospital of yarn features patients, hospital staff, beds, wards, waiting rooms, all things you would see in a real hospital.
It’s been dubbed "Knittingale Hospital" in a tribute to Nightingale Hospitals, which were set up during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I hope people will enjoy looking at it,” Seaman said. “If they enjoy it as much as I have knitting it, that will be fine."
