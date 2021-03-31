PHOENIX, AZ. (KPHO) – Dramatic body camera footage captured the moments a Phoenix police officer busted a car window to pull a man out of a burning car.
Officers Rudy Castillo and Joel Kaminsky were just starting their shift last Thursday when the call came in. “The information on the call there was a car that crashed into the front yard and the car was on fire and there was somebody trapped inside,” Officer Kaminsky recalled.
When the duo arrived to the scene, they found the car in the front yard of a home. The doors were locked and the windows rolled up. “We tried to break the window, I sustained some injury on my hand trying to do that,” said Officer Kaminsky.
A neighbor gave Officer Castillo a fire extinguisher. With the help of another officer, the man was pulled to safety. Then, the officers started CPR.
“It was pretty exciting to see that it was working, and you could see signs of life coming back to him when initially when we had contact there was no signs of life,” Officer Kaminsky said.
The officers bring a combined 41 years of experience to the job so there was no question about what needed to be done and how to do it. “Didn’t have to mention to each other what needed to be done or what roles each one of us had and that comes with years of experience and being a first responder,” said Officer Kaminsky.
