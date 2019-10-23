Bodies found in lorry container. Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2019. Early indications suggest there 38 are adults and one teenager, police said. The lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead, North Wales, one of the main port for ferries from Ireland.