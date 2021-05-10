DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Poor guy! He must have been beary scared up there...
The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson (AZGFD Tucson) shared these photos with us of a big, brown bear that had apparently found himself inside the city limits of Douglas where he climbed a power pole and found himself perched at the top.
It was early Sunday morning at the end of her graveyard shift when Douglas police officer Jamilette Barrios got the call about a bear sighted near East 12th Street and G Avenue. She was the first officer on scene. "It was up on one pole then came down and went up a second one nearby," says Ofc. Barrios.
AZGFD tells us that part of US Highway 191 was briefly closed while the bear remained on his precarious perch.
Crews from AZGFD Tucson, the Douglas Police Department, The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and US Border Patrol all tried to figure out how to get the bear to come down. Crews from the power company also stood by, because one wrong move and the bear could have gotten electrocuted.
Turns out, the bear eventually climbed down on his own. About two dozen onlookers on the ground scattered as the the creature made his way down and ambled off into the wilderness. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Part of US Hwy 191 was briefly closed Sun. am while AZGFD Tucson, Douglas PD, Cochise SO and US Border Patrol drove off a bear that had climbed two utility poles. Two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own. AZPS stood by, as the bear risked electrocution. pic.twitter.com/RkL2W197Cw— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 9, 2021
