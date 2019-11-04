Bartender arrested for giving minor alcohol who later crashed, killing passenger

Click here for updates on this story
SACRAMENTO, CA (KTXL) -- Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say they arrested a Sacramento bartender Friday for giving a minor alcohol, which resulted in great bodily harm.
Officials identified the man as Kelly Woodward, who has been accused of selling and furnishing alcohol to 19-year-old Ainise Taimani.
The incident happened May 26 at the Cinch Bar on Florin Road, according to the department.
Officials say hours after Taimani was served alcohol, she was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Taimani reportedly crashed while driving on State Route 12 in San Joaquin County. Tui Talia, Taimani’s cousin and passenger, died in the car crash.
Talia grew up in Concord where he played football at Ygnacio Valley Highschool, and he was one of the leading tacklers for the University of Oregon Ducks in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
ABC then opened a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies investigation to find out who had supplied Taimani with alcohol. During their investigation, agents were able to determine Woodward sold alcohol to Taimani at the Cinch Bar.
Agents also found that Taimani had purchased alcohol at the Hollywood Market on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento before going to the Cinch Bar.
The Cinch Bar and Hollywood Market are possibly facing disciplinary action. Possible penalties range from a suspension up to a revocation of their licenses, but a penalty has not yet been decided.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.