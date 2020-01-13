(CNN) - Attorney General William Barr said last month's shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola was "an act of terrorism"
Barr, during a news conference Monday afternoon, said investigators have concluded that a deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, was an act of terrorism.
"This is an act of terrorism," he said, noting that there was jihadist influence.
The shooter posted a message on social media in September that stated "the countdown has begun."
Several other messages were posted on social media, including a post two hours before the attack, Barr said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
