PLANO, Texas (KTVT/Meredith) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy said the bullying at her son’s school had been going on over the past year, but everything came to a head at a sleepover last month.
Summer Smith posted a now viral video of her son, SeMarion Humphrey, to Facebook, accusing his classmates of forcing him to drink urine.
She said the sleepover was orchestrated by the kids to purposefully bully him, with one of them befriending him the month before just to get him to come.
It was also that night she said he was shot with BB guns, hit in his sleep and called racial slurs.
She said Humphrey has been harassed, degraded and physically and mentally tortured by his schoolmates.
But despite reporting the incidents, she said she didn’t receive help from staff.
"When you say there’s nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly?” Smith said. “Because it seems to me that there's plenty you can do. Where it was pre mediated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited for their pure entertainment."
Police have said they will conduct a full investigation to identify any criminal offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.