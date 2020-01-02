A 4.0 magnitude earthquake lightly shakes the Los Angeles area

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake lightly shook the Los Angeles area early Thursday, striking in the ocean off coastal Southern California.
The quake began at 2:13 a.m. PT, centered in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme, a city roughly 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey says.
The quake produced light to weak shaking, the USGS says.
It felt like a quick jolt in Los Angeles-area communities such as West Hollywood, Marina del Rey and South Gate, people told CNN affiliate KABC.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
