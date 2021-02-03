FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2005 file photo, an original letter about male oppression of women's rights during the Spanish American War handwritten by Susan B. Anthony in 1898 is part of an exhibit "Man's Inhumanity Toward Man" at The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, in Buffalo, N.Y. President Donald Trump says he'll pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote. Trump is trying to curry favor with women voters. (AP Photo/David Duprey)