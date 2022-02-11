PHOENIX, AZ (CBS NEWS) -- Five officers are hurt after a "critical incident" broke out involving a person barricaded inside a home, Phoenix police said Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams said one officer is in critical condition, CBS' Phoenix affiliate reports.
Video showed a man placing a baby outside the home. When officers went to get the baby, they were shot at, Williams said.
The scene of the shooting and standoff is still active hours after it all unfolded around 2 a.m. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.
