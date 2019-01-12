KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Marshal Mark S. James announced on Saturday that a violent fugitive who was running from the law was taken into custody on Friday night at an apartment in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
The Camden County, Missouri Prosecutor’s Office had charged Tom Rickey II with two counts of third-degree felony assault and felony property damage in connection with an August 2018 incident.
That incident happened in Osage Beach, where Rickey allegedly damaged property and assaulted two men with mace in retaliation for an earlier incident involving his brother.
In September of 2018 he was charged in a separate incident for felony domestic violence and two counts of child endangerment occurring in Sunrise Beach. In the second case, it was alleged that Rickey assaulted his former girlfriend and mother of his two children who were in her car.
After he forced her off the road with his vehicle, he then assaulted her and fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Rickey was later arrested and released on bond under house arrest with a GPS monitoring bracelet attached.
In late November, the authorities discovered that Rickey had removed his monitoring device and had gone on the run, which resulted in a bond violation warrant being issued for his arrest.
Over the next month, deputy marshals coordinated with numerous law enforcement agencies around the state in an attempt to locate Rickey and they narrowed the focus to the KC and St. Joseph areas.
Rickey complicated matters during this time frame by taking his two children, who were victims in the case, from their mother and continually moving jurisdictions. Rickey continued to make threats towards the victims, family members, and others as he eluded the authorities.
On Friday, Jan. 11, deputy marshals discovered that the children may be in danger and a break in the case came that afternoon when deputies found Rickey’s vehicle at an apartment building in downtown KC.
Deputies and detectives from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Career Criminal Unit conducted surveillance and found Rickey with the two children in an apartment. He was then taken into custody on the Camden County arrest warrant.
The children were returned safely to their mother.
