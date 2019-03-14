KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a Blue Springs, Missouri homicide suspect in KC.
Tayvion Nelson was charged in Jackson County, Missouri on Sept. 26 of last year with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 12, 2016 incident in the 1700 block of SW Parkridge in Blue Springs where 46-year-old Luis Cedres was shot and killed during a burglary.
Court records allege that three men with covered faces entered the house with guns. Then, a fight ensued and the person living there was shot as he tried to run away. Two other suspects in the case are already in custody and are awaiting trial. However, Nelson was on the run and actively hiding from the authorities.
On Feb. 28 of this year, the U.S. Marshals task force in Kansas City adopted the case for fugitive apprehension to help the Blue Springs police.
On March 13, deputy marshals and members of the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force tracked Nelson down to a home in KC. He was taken into custody there after he was found hiding in the basement.
