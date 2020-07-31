KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison says nearly 100 individuals have been arrested since Operation LeGend was launched in July.
The arrests were reported from July 15-July 31 and federal charges have been filed against 11 defendants, nine of which were charged with illegally possessing firearms.
About 50 of those arrested were fugitives with state or federal warrants for their arrests.
Five of the arrests were from homicides and others have been cited for assault, drug trafficking, illegally possessing firearms, robbery, child molestation, and sexual assault.
“This is the impact of a targeted initiative to reduce violent crime, carried out by local and federal law enforcement working together,” Garrison said in a statement. “Many of those who were arrested were illegally carrying firearms or illegal drugs. By bringing them to justice, we reduce the level of violence on the street and the threat of crime in our neighborhoods.”
