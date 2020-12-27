NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the bomber responsible for explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
US Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect in the case as Anthony Quinn Warner. He added that Warner died in the explosion.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch on Saturday.
A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.
Investigators confirmed the song "Downtown" by Petula Clark was playing before the explosion.
In Wilson County, a part of 231 South was closed on Sunday because federal authorities are investigating a white box truck "playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion."
Metro Police Chief John Drake again emphasized that Nashville is safe.
“We feel that Nashville is safe. We have no known threats," Drake said during Sunday's news conference.
Police tweeted that the "investigation into Friday's explosion is on 2nd Ave N is meaningfully progressing."
The Metro Police officers spoke to the media about what happened before and after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North early Friday morning.
Officer Tyler Luellen was the first officer on the scene and said it appeared to him that no one was inside the RV at that time. He said there was shades on the vehicle, so it was difficult to see inside.
"So you could not see in at all," Luellen said.
Metro Police added there were surveillance cameras on RV.
The six responding officers did not find evidence of shots fired. The original call was a report of shots fired in the area.
Mayor John Cooper said federal help will be a priority and he added that he talked to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who spoke to president.
Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander, and Rep. Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president
“Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by Governor Lee to request an emergency declaration to the President,” Cooper said in a statement on Sunday. “If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city.”
