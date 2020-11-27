KANSAS CITY, MO – Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Kansas City police announced two missing boys were found safe.
Police said 7-year-old Avontay Reed and Kelvontae Cooper, who just turned 5 years old on Friday, were with officers.
Investigators will be working with family services to determine where they will be placed moving forward.
According to investigators, on Nov. 9th their mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt’s home. The children were placed in their aunt’s care by the Children’s Division.
Officers found their mother on November 24th.
When she was taken into custody, the boys were not with her. At the time, she refused to say where they were. She is charged with two counts of felony first degree kidnapping.
Police made a plea to the public around 3 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone in the Kansas City metro had the children and needed to call 911.
Investigators say their mother had a history of leaving the boys with caretakers. About two and a half hours later, police announced they had been found.
Investigators have not yet released if a tip helped them find the children or if someone who had the kids contacted police.
